Diddy is doing his part to help out healthcare workers on the front line against the coronavirus. The music mogul organized a coronavirus relief benefit in collaboration with bosses at Direct Action and raised nearly four-million dollars during his Easter Sunday digital dance party. The charity event opened with a set by DJ D-Nice, before Diddy invited actress/singer Rita Wilson to join in the live-streamed bash. It also featured appearances by Jennifer Lopez, and her fiance, former baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, in addition to Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, and Mark Wahlberg. The proceeds will go to healthcare staff in underprivileged areas of the U.S.

(Source–Billboard)

Diddy Celebrity Dance-A-Thon Raises Millions Of Dollars was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC Posted 10 hours ago

