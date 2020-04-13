Babyface reveals he is almost back to full health after COVID-19 diagnosis

CLOSE
INDIANAPOLIS — Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds posted on social media Friday night that he and his family are recovering after testing positive for COVID-19.

Along with a caption saying, “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” Edmonds, an Indianapolis native who turned 62 Friday, thanked everyone for their birthday wishes and said he feels blessed to celebrate another birthday as he recovers from the coronavirus.

Edmonds, a North Central High School alum, had a 17-mile stretch of Interstate 65 through Indianapolis renamed in his honor in 1999.

He is an 11-time Grammy Award winner who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017.

