Cardi B & Fashion Nova Team Up To Donate $1,000 Every Hour To People Impacted By COVID-19

During this coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that millionaire celebrities do more than send thoughts and prayers (looking at you Diddy) and ask every day common folks like you and me to raise money for their foundations (looking at you Pharrell).

They need to actually put their own money where their mouth is.

Thankfully, this is what Cardi B is doing by teaming up with Fashion Nova to give away $1000 every hour to someone who is impacted by COVID-19. The two powerhouses plan on donating these funds until May 20, when they have reached a whopping $1 million dollars.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning rapper announced the giveaway on social media.

“Everyone has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” the Bronx native shared in a statement.

“Fashion Nova Cares and I have come with a way to help the many families in need,” she wrote. “Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs … Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times. We’ll be reading your submissions and selecting stories every day.”

Are you someone in need? If so, you should definitely apply, especially since the process to apply is pretty easy: all you have to do is go to Fashion Nova Cares page, fill in your information, throw in your IG handle and tell them your story in 250 words or less.

Despite the fashion company’s own past issues with underpaid labor, Richard Saghian, their Founder and CEO, stressed that kindness and generosity is what we all need during these trying times.

“People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families. We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the Coronavirus,” said Saghian in a press release.

“Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B will provide people with necessary relief to help them get through this crisis. As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and we wanted to do our part to help those in need.”

As we’ve been reporting since the crisis first hit the states, the beauty and fashion industry has really stepped up also. Brands such as Estée Lauder, Coty, L’Oreal and LVMH got their hand in the sanitizer game too to donate them to hospitals in the U.S. and around the world. While designers such as Christian Siriano, Michael Costello, Brooks Brothers, Ralph Lauren have made facemasks to help protect healthcare workers or donated millions.

This is what giving back looks like.

