CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mama

According to Harris County jail records, Floyd Mayweather‘s daughter Iyanna, was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Per TMZ, the incident occurred after Mayweather got into it with the mother of one of NBA Youngboy‘s children.

View this post on Instagram

Never posted these #throwback

A post shared by Iyanna Mayweather (@moneyyaya) on

Mayweather arrived at a rental property that belongs to Youngboy where the rapper and another woman, Lapttra Jacobs were. Mayweather announced herself as Youngboy’s fiancée and told Jacobs that she should leave.

The pair began arguing in the kitchen when Mayweather allegedly pulled out two knives and stabbed Jacobs after Jacobs stepped towards her. She was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

This is a developing story.

Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mama  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That…
 1 week ago
03.30.20
’Rona Ruined Your Plans? 5 Lit Ways To…
 2 weeks ago
03.25.20
Photos
Close