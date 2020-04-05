Happy Birthday Jill!

Gotta send a big “Philly sized” Happy Birthday shout to the one & only Jill Scott! Since the first album, she has given us some amazing music. She has plenty of hit records, has won many awards, been awarded plaques, & sells out shows. We have also watched Miss Scott become a pretty good actress too, as she’s starred in some big films (Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married” I & II). She’s currently starring in the BET series “First Wives Club” that got renewed for a second season. Enjoy your day lady & keep doing your thing!

Also On 105.3 RnB: