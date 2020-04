This Sunday night it’s an all new episode of “Unsung” featuring Betty Wright! We’ll learn about the triumphs, the trials, the highs & the lows of the ‘Soul Music Diva’. The longest running award winning series on TV One is back for it’s BEST season EVER, & I’m sure this episode will not disappoint! ! It’s “Unsung” featuring Betty Wright this Sunday at 10pm on TV One….REPRESENT!

Also On 105.3 RnB: