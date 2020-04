The Center For Disease Control has come down with a serious recommendation. That is that everyone wear a mask when out in public. That’s right, you read it right….EVERYONE!! That means if you’re going to the store, to get gas, to your storage unit, to your family of friends house, to your…….I mean you get it! We have to slow the spread of this thing, so lets comply folks. Keep washing your hands, & try your best to stay at home!

