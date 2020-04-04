The “2020 Basketball Hall Of Fame” Inductees Have Been Announced!

The “2020 Basketball Hall Of Fame” inductees list is definitely a special one. Big shouts to Kevin Garnett (15 time All-Star, 2004 Most Valuable Player, 2008 NBA Champion), Tim Duncan (15 time NBA All-Star, Most Valuable Player 2002 & 2003, 5 time NBA Champion), & the “Black Mamba”…..Kobe Bryant (18 time All-Star, 2008 Most Valuable Player, 5 time NBA Champion). It usually takes five years eligibility to get in (which Kobe would’ve went in next year regardless), but I feel the committee did the right thing putting him in now. Congratulations fellas!

