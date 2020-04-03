Flavor Flav is clapping back after Chuck D called his firing from Public Enemy an April Fool’s joke. Flavor was allegedly fired from the group after his reps issued a cease-and-desist letter to Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign on March 1st, after hearing that Chuck D was going to perform at one of his rallies and was using Flavor Flav’s image. In a recent podcast, Chuck D backtracked and said the whole thing was a hoax to promote a new record, and called it “April Flav Chuck Day.” Flavor Flav later tweeted that he was not part of the hoax, and said, “there are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool’s jokes and dropping records.”

(Source–Billboard)

Flavor Flav Says He Was Not Part Of Chuck D Hoax was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC Posted 13 hours ago

