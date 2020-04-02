Tupac Bandanas, Handwritten Poem Up For Auction

A dozen of Tupac Shakur’s items are up for sale to the highest bidder. Gotta Have Rock and Roll announced that they are auctioning off numerous Tupac-related items for a pretty price. Items up for sale include the rapper’s hotel bill from The Mondrian, his diamond nose stud, his bandanas, his handwritten lyrics to an unreleased song, a handwritten letter, a handwritten poem, and more.

JC Posted 13 hours ago

