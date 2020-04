Now this is good news! The FDA has just authorized 15 minute Coronavirus tests. Usually it would take 6-9 days, but now with these newly developed tests, in 15 minutes you’ll be able know the results. This is great because now medical & healthcare workers can process results a lot faster, which in turn will aid the bigger picture. Knowing & acting a lot faster will definitely help curve this pandemic.

