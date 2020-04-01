CLOSE
NC Sheriff’s Deputy dies from Coronavirus

North Carolina aw enforcement officials have confirmed that a sheriff’s deputy in Montgomery County died from coronavirus Tuesday night.

Bud Phouang worked as a middle school resource officer in Biscoe.

In a January 2019, Phouang’s middle school had named a “Deputy Bud Day,” adding a picture of students posing alongside the deputy wearing Superman costumes.

Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins said:

“We may not think about the simpler things, like being a friend, mentor or a good listener for students,” Watkins wrote. “Well today, the students … showed their thanks.”

His was the 11th coronoavirus-related death in the state.

