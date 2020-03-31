CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

ESPN’s 10 Part Michael Jordan & Bulls Documentary Moved Up To April 19th!

ESPN 'The Last Dance'

The super highly anticipated Michael Jordan & Chicago Bulls documentary “The Last Dance” originally scheduled for June this year, has been moved up to April 19th! The move comes to meet the huge demand for more programming since sports are currently on hiatus. This is definitely going to be “must see” TV for any sports fan, especially those of us who lived through it. It will be good for the youth too, who are fixated on today’s hoop stars. They can see & learn about the BEST to EVER DO IT…..PERIOD!! In the immortal words of Bart Scott….”Can’t Wait!!!”

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
’Rona Ruined Your Plans? 5 Lit Ways To…
 6 days ago
03.25.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…
 2 weeks ago
03.19.20
Photos
Close