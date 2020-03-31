ESPN’s 10 Part Michael Jordan & Bulls Documentary Moved Up To April 19th!

The super highly anticipated Michael Jordan & Chicago Bulls documentary “The Last Dance” originally scheduled for June this year, has been moved up to April 19th! The move comes to meet the huge demand for more programming since sports are currently on hiatus. This is definitely going to be “must see” TV for any sports fan, especially those of us who lived through it. It will be good for the youth too, who are fixated on today’s hoop stars. They can see & learn about the BEST to EVER DO IT…..PERIOD!! In the immortal words of Bart Scott….”Can’t Wait!!!”

