Johnson & Johnson Looks To Have A Vaccine For COVID-19 By Years End!

Johnson & Johnson is on schedule to have a vaccine for the Coronavirus by years end! According to USA Today their stocks jumped 8% when they announced that human testing of its experimental vaccine will begin by this September. The data from its effects will be recorded & wil be used to help development, & they also are increasing their manufacturing capacity with a brand new site in the U.S. & adding to existing ones. Of course this will help in the speed of production & distribution so hopefully it works. Good news J&J!

