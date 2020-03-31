CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Johnson & Johnson Looks To Have A Vaccine For COVID-19 By Years End!

Coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson is on schedule to have a vaccine for the Coronavirus by years end! According to USA Today their stocks jumped 8% when they announced that human testing of its experimental vaccine will begin by this September. The data from its effects will be recorded & wil be used to help development, & they also are increasing their manufacturing capacity with a brand new site in the U.S. & adding to existing ones. Of course this will help in the speed of production & distribution so hopefully it works. Good news J&J!

 

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That…
 1 day ago
03.30.20
’Rona Ruined Your Plans? 5 Lit Ways To…
 6 days ago
03.25.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…
 2 weeks ago
03.19.20
Photos
Close