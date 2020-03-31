Meck Park And Recreation Closing Courts in the QC!

No more pick up games in Charlotte!

Because you are likely to pick up more than some points!

You just might pick up Coronavirus germs! and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte Mecklenburg’s Parks and Recreation Department is closing all of the the recreational courts.

According to their social media:

“Following clarification/guidance that was released over the weekend regarding the Mecklenburg County Stay At Home Order, all Park and Recreation sport courts are now closed to the public. More info about what is allowed under the Order can be found at mecknc.gov under “Stay at Home Orders Clarification and Guidance”: “Outdoor Activity.”

Now is not the time to worry about basketball games and tennis matches!

Please stay safe and shelter in place.

