Play Cards Against Humanity Online For Free

Virtual game night is going to be the move every weekend moving forward. The virtual card table website Playingcards.io is now offering a free version of “Cards Against Humanity” so you can play with up to six of your friends. The website allows you to create a virtual room with shareable link so your friends can join. It’s also recommend launching a video call as well. In addition to Cards Against Humanity, Playingcards.io also offers Checkers, Crazy Eights, Go Fish, and Match Up, as well as the option to create your own card games (virtual euchre anyone??).

Mallory Posted 18 hours ago

