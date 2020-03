That is correct! The NBA is currently in talks with owners about finishing the 2019-2020 season according to the ESPN & NBA contributor Brian Windhorst. There is no real timeline in place but the idea is to cluster teams in a few cities, & have them play a ’round-robin type format’ in empty arenas. This is currently what China is doing for their basketball league, & in England the Premiere Soccer League is planning to do the same. We’ll see what happens!

