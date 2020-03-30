The White House Has Extended Social Distancing Guidelines

At the White House on Sunday President Trump (“The Trumpster”) announced that they will be extending social distancing guidelines through April 30 according to USA Today. Originally “The Trumpster” had a 15 day timeline in place, being hopeful (as we all are) that this thing would start to subside. Many experts spoke against this, saying that this would not be enough time….& they were right. Now the White House COVID-19 Task Force will continue to work & are slated to have a finalized plan in place Tuesday.

