The 2020 Olympics Have A New Date!

While they were trying to be hopeful of this COVID-19 pandemic going away around summertime, the International Olympic Committee has now announced new dates for the “2020 Olympic Games”. According to USA Today the new start date will be July 23rd 2021. The closing ceremony will be held on August 8th, & the games will still take place in Tokyo, Japan. In a press release the IOC stated “These new dates give the health authorities and all involved in the organisation of the Games the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic”. Good move!

