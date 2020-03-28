The $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus Has Passed, Here’s What You Need To Know!

Well it’s official! As most of you know President Trump (“The Trumpster” is what I call him) has signed a $2 Trillion dollar stimulus bill to help curtail the economic meltdown the country is experiencing now. Now a lot of people want to know how this money is going to break down, & here’s some quick info for you. Adults will receive $1,200 & an additional $500 per child. Now these payments are for individuals with an adjusted income of $75,000 or higher. People who make over $99,000 will not get anything. The income is based on your 2018 & 2019 tax returns. The checks should start flowing within the next three weeks. If you already have direct deposit with the IRS that’s how you’ll receive it, & if not, your check will be mailed.

