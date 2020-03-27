Tiger Saw A Man: Joe Exotic’s Husband John Finlay Has New Teeth, And He’s Almost Unrecognizable 

One of the joys that has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic is that all of us are forced to stay home and watch whatever Netflix tells us to watch — collectively, as a community. The streaming services newest true crime documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is all everyone’s talking about these days.

Who you think is more wrong ? Narcissist joe ? Or Greedy Carol ? And why ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

Tiger King centers around a big cat zoo (Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park) and its flamboyant owner, Joseph Maldonado-Passage (a.k.a. “Joe Exotic”) who purchased an Oklahoma horse farm in the 1990 which eventually the farm became a zoo with big cats.

The wild story ends with a murder-for-hire plot allegedly initiated by Joe, and along the way, we get to meet an eccentric cast of characters, including a former cocaine drug lord running a secret conservation facility, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, and Carole Baskin – all united in their connection to the world of big cats.

One of the more interesting storylines in the documentary was that of Joe and his two lovers John Finlay and Travis Maldonado. Exotic was in a committed relationship with Finlay before hiring Maldonado to work at the Park. After expressing his interested to open up their relationship, Joe, John and Travis tied the knot as a thrupple in 2013.

Unfortunately, Travis died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head back in 2016. Joe is currently behind bars on two counts of murder for hire, eight counts of falsifying wildlife records and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Binge watching #TigerKing and I’ve made this face multiple times. pic.twitter.com/ngeb90gych — Tif Sheline (@tif_sheline) March 27, 2020

And as for John Finlay — he remarried (to a woman) and now works as a welder. Oh, and he got brand new teeth!

Woke up this morning thinking about John Finlay’s new teeth. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/LVb67brd2M — Miss Degoba (@jankomah) March 26, 2020

On his Facebook page The Truth About John Finlay, John wrote:

“Yes I have my teeth fixed. The producers of the Netflix series had video and pictures of this, but chose not to show it. It’s all about the ratings for them, not the people they hurt.”

Well alrighty then.

