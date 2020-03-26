CLOSE
The U.S. Passes Italy & China With Most Coronavirus Cases In The World

En Contexto 03/21/2020

Now this is crazy. According to USA Today & the Johns Hopkins University dash board, the U.S. has now SURPASSED Italy & China to become to become “the planet’s most infected nation” as of 6pm ET this Thursday.  The U.S. now has (82,404) cases, Italy has (80,589), & China has (81,782). More than 230 people passed away today alone from the virus. The number is climbing since we now have drastically bumped up testing everywhere, but one silver lining is the World Health Organization begins their treatment trials this weekend. Let’s hope they come up with a cure soon!

