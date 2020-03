Shouts to Sybil Wilkes who is working with us here at 105.3 RNB to keep you updated on all the latest as it pertains to the Coronavirus. Developments are coming down & things are changing by the day, & we know you want to know. Listen for Sybil throughout the day to keep you “informed & empowered”, right here on 105.3 RNB!

Also On 105.3 RnB: