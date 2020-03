The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is one of the most recent high-profile events added to the array of postponements amid the coronavirus pandemic. HBO says the live event will be pushed back to November 7th and will broadcast from the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. were among the list of esteemed inductees.

(Source-CNN)

2020 Rock & Roll HOF Ceremony Postponed Till November was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: