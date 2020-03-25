A letter President Barack Obama sent to B.B. King is now on the market for a pretty penny. Sources say Obama’s get-well letter to King can be purchased for just over 17-thousand dollars. The personally signed piece of White House stationery was sent to an ailing King in April 2015 as he was dealing with multiple health issues caused by high blood pressure and diabetes. King died in May 2015 from vascular dementia caused by a series of small strokes as a consequence of his type 2 diabetes.

(Source-The Grio)

Barack Obama Letter To B.B. King For Sale was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: