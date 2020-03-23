Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Group To Provide 40 Million Surgical Masks

Coronavirus continues to cripple the world with even more uncertainty heading our way. One conglomerate is doing their best to help.

As spotted on High Snobiety the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy group has announced they ordering they will try to offset the shortage of supplies by producing 40 million surgical masks. According to the article the French company has pledged to provide the protective wear in light of the world pandemic. Their team seems to moving fast on this donation as a quarter of the goods have already been produced this week. The supplies are intended for French health facilities.

“By virtue of its global distribution network, LVMH has managed to secure an order with a Chinese

industrial supplier for a delivery of 10 million masks in France in the coming days (seven million

surgical masks and three million FFP2 masks). The order will be repeated for at least four weeks in

similar quantities (i.e. approximately 40 million masks)” the statement reads.

“In order to secure this order during an extremely tense period and to ensure that production

begins today, Bernard Arnault arranged for LVMH to finance the whole of the first week of

deliveries, amounting to five million euros.”

CEO Bernard Arnault has also vowed to product hand sanitizer via their perfume and cosmetics factories throughout Europe. “Given the risk of shortage of hydroalcoholic gel in France, Bernard Arnault has instructed the LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics business to prepare its production sites to manufacture substantial quantities of hydroalcoholic gel to be provided to public authorities,” the company said in a formal press release.

Martin Berrios Posted 18 hours ago

