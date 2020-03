This just in! Roy Cooper (the Governor Of North Carolina) has amended his executive order of school closures. He first announced they would be closed until March 30th, but just extended that to May 15th. Governor Cooper & his team came up with this date working with the CDC (Center For Disease Control) & public health officials. He also added this plan could change as developments with the crisis change. As always we’ll keep you updated right her on 105.3 RNB!

