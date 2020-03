So for all the folks out there who have NOT gotten their income taxes done (like myself), the government has done us all a favor (& this crazy virus). Your Federal & State Income Taxes are usually due on April 15th, but they’ve been pushed back to July 15th. So hopefully & prayerfully this virus will be a thing of the past by then, & we can get get those in.

