Shouts to Loni Love who is continuing to do big things with her clothing line! The host of “The Real” talk show is about to drop that spring line on you ladies, so get ready. Her collection is a collaboration with plus size fashion company Ashley Stewart & is doing great. We would have seen her on stage with some of it on, but her Charlotte performance at the Comedy Zone got postponed. Keep making it happen Loni!

Also On 105.3 RnB: