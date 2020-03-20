Erykah Badu Performing LIVE This Weekend….From Her Bedroom!

Ol’ Badu is at it again! She’s always on the cutting edge & trying different things, & I’m sure this is gonna come off major. She announced via instagram that she’s doing her “Apocalypse One” concert series live from her bedroom (or as she called it in her post….the “Badubotron”). Hahahaha!!! She’ll be livestreaming the show & the people CHOOSE THE SONGS by poll. Dope right?? She’s charging a dollar to “get in” so if you’re looking for some live entertainment this weekend check Miss Badu out!

