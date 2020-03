I mean the Jordan Brand just wont stop will they! We’ve seen some premiere fashion designers collabing with sneaker brands (like Supreme & the Air Force One, another Nike situation), but Christian Dior?? Pure dopeness!! As you can see they went with the original Jordan, the grey colorway flows smooth, & the way the laced it with the DIor trim is too nice! Keep it goin’ Jordan!

