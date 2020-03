Oh nooooooooooo!!! My second home, the place I go to stay in shape & take care of the body…..it’s shutting down? The answer is yes. In the wake of the Coronavirus & the seriousness of what it’s become, as of yesterday gyms in the area have started to close down. For a person like myself that makes working out a lifestyle this is HARD!!! Oh man…..but we have to do what’s best for the people. I’ll find a way to manage. Stay safe folks!

