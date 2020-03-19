Celebrities Putting on Virtual Concerts and Entertainment

Musical artist and other celebrities are still finding ways to perform and entertain us throughout the Coronavirus pandemic. John Legend, Bono, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pink, John Mayer, Keith Urban and more have all held virtual concerts straight from the homes.

Since every brand, celeb, influencer & athlete seem to be investigating Instagram Live right now, don't forget John Mayer's Sunday night shows are still best in class. https://t.co/OP2FAnOfKI — Jack Appleby (@JuiceboxCA) March 18, 2020

Miley Cyrus launched a talk show and was joined the other day by Demi Lovato. OneRepublic gave cooking lessons and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon hosted a home from his kitchen. Other celebrities like Cardi B, Niall Horan, Doja Cat have also been “going live” on Instagram and interacting with their fans during this time of social distancing and quarantine.

Mallory Posted 14 hours ago

