‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is The Best Show On Television: Here’s Why

On Tuesday, HULU dropped the first three episodes of Little Fires Everywhere, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng — which follows “the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

The highly anticipated series stars Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, both of whom act as Executive Producers of the series. Y’all, this show may be the best thing since sliced bread. And everyone is talking about it. Reese told Variety:

“When I read the book, I just thought it was a beautiful exploration about different kinds of mothering. And I thought nobody would be a better scene partner or partner at behind the scenes actually, truthfully, than Kerry. She’s known as such an incredibly professional person, but she’s also a lot of fun.”

Kerry added:

“We knew that the novel was so much about identity and how identity impacts relationships, how you think about yourself, your sexuality, your class, your geography, how those things impact how you parent, how you make friends, how you work in the world. So, I think adding a layer to that complexity with race is really powerful,.”

Everyone involved in the show, from the characters to the writers to directors, should be expecting to take home some trophies next award season.

Here’s why Little Fires Everywhere is the best show on television.

1. Kerry Washington & Reese Witherspoon is the television duo we didn’t know we needed.

I love Reese Witherspoon 😭

Then you put her with Kerry Washington…wow! Thank you Hulu — Young Nise (@Love_NIECE) March 18, 2020

2. Dives deep into race and class relations, and how it affects our daily lives

Reese says it made sense that they were representing two different kinds of women. Kerry says the book delves into class and adding that layer of race, without making it binary – there's a lot to unpack. All these issues are present and embodied in these rich women. #TCA20 — Diane Gordon (@thesurfreport) January 17, 2020

3. All the tension will have you on the edge of your seat for the entire episode

4. Proves that we’re all humans who want the best for ourselves and our kids at the end of the day

5. Lexi Underwood is a STAR

6. Everyone has a different story and perspective on how life should be. Just like in IRL

7. In depth storylines and well rounded characters. Layers, layers, layers!

