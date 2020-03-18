Gov. Roy Cooper Making It Easier To Qualify For Unemployment

During these difficult times, where bars and restaurants are closed Governor Roy Cooper has adjusted unemployment requirements.
HOW TO APPLY
Go to N.C. Department of Commerce’s website HERE to obtain the information need to prove your claim and your eligibility.
It’s stated on the site, “Not everyone who applies for unemployment benefits will qualify.”
To apply for unemployment benefits you’ll need the following and more:
- Social Security number
- A working email address
- Detailed work history
- Details about any severance pay you might receive
For the complete list of qualifications; CLICK HERE
Call 888-737-0259 or go online to www.des.nc.gov to apply for unemployment benefits. You can apply anytime online or call 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
