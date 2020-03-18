CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Gov. Roy Cooper Making It Easier To Qualify For Unemployment

Three multi-racial office workers in boardroom

Source: kali9 / Getty

During these difficult times, where bars and restaurants are closed Governor Roy Cooper has adjusted unemployment requirements.

HOW TO APPLY

Go to  N.C. Department of Commerce’s website HERE to obtain the information need to prove your claim and your eligibility.

It’s stated on the site, “Not everyone who applies for unemployment benefits will qualify.”

To apply for unemployment benefits you’ll need the following and more:

  • Social Security number
  • A working email address
  • Detailed work history
  • Details about any severance pay you might receive

For the complete list of qualifications; CLICK HERE

Call 888-737-0259 or go online to www.des.nc.gov to apply for unemployment benefits. You can apply anytime online or call  8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. 

coronavirus , North Carolina

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Isolation Information: 8 Easy Tricks To Help Limit…
 3 days ago
03.15.20
10 items
Coronavirus Panic Buyers Fight Over Toilet Paper Amidst…
 5 days ago
03.13.20
True Women’s History: The Many Discriminations Black Women…
 6 days ago
03.12.20
Photos
Close