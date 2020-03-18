‘Netflix Party’ Allows You To Still Watch Netflix WITH Your Friends

Netflix and chill isn’t entirely cancelled. Google Chrome has created an extension called Netflix Party that allows groups of friends to simultaneously stream any Netflix movie/show on their computers at the same time. There is also chat room features so you can share your reactions as you watch. It’s a pretty simple process to enjoy Netflix Party. If you have a Netflix subscription, all you need to do is go to netflixparty.com on a Google Chrome browser and click “Get Netflix Party for free!” Here’s a list of some of binge-worthy content!

Mallory Posted 13 hours ago

