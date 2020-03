It’s an early call on this “Super Tuesday III”, but it looks like Joe Biden has won the state of Florida! There are 214 Delegates at stake, & it looks like ol’ “Uncle Joe” is gonna take them all in this highly competitive battle. Sanders is really gonna have to pull off some serious victories in other states to keep up, or it might be a lights out situation. Congrats Joe!

