Well here we are. As of 12:01am this morning Cam Newton became a Free Agent. He’ll join the likes of Tom Brady, Drew Brees, & other players who are open to go wherever they want (or really, where they can get the biggest check)! Hahahaha!!! Nah….sometimes it does matter where you really want to be when players factor in family & other things. We’ll see what happens!

