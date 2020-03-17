CLOSE
{WATCH} Governor Roy Cooper Closing Bars & Restaurants

Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Tuesday Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina the closing of restaurants and bars for dining in, but takeout and delivery options will remain.

His latest motion will take effect at 5pm today. At 2pm the Coronavirus Task Force will join Governor Cooper will a briefing that will cover unemployment benefits for the state of North Carolina.

Friday, Governor Roy Cooper called for the remaining schools that were open to close due to a teacher in Fuquay- Varina Elementary that tested positive for the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO LIVE STREAM  NEWS CONFERENCE

