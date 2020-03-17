Well, the new album from Donald Glover has apparently been pulled from his website. The untitled, 12-track album was streaming online for about a dozen hours before being taken down. The website has no information on the why or what of the appearance. The project, titled “Donald Glover Presents,” included some previously released songs and cameo appearances fro Ariana Grande, SA, 21 Savage.

Did you or anyone that you know hear any of this album before it was taken down?

(Source-Deadline)

Donald Glover New Project Taken Down was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC Posted 16 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: