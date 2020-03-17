WWE Announces No Fans At Wrestlemania 36 Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Well, this year’s Wrestlemania is going to be weird. Yep, it is the latest event that has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. WWE has announced that no fans will be attending their biggest event of the year, Wrestlemania 36. The show will go on; however, it will take place in Orlando at the WWE performance center. Below is the statement that was released by the WWE.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

We’ve gotten a taste of how this will feel, as the both RAW and SmackDown have recently moved to Orlando with no live audiences. Over 70,000 people were expected to attend Wrestlemania on April 5th. Check out the reactions of some of the WWE superstars below:

It breaks my ❤️ to know that fans won't be able to attend #WrestleMania They aren't just there to watch the show, they're apart of it! But priority #1 is everyone's health. So on April 5th we will do our very best to put on a show worthy of our fans. Its what you deserve. — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) March 17, 2020

My first #WrestleMania moment will be perfect. No one in the arena to dampen the sound of tendons ripping and bones cracking & snapping as I become the RAW women’s champion & usher in a new era #Reality #CrankRipTear — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 17, 2020

Heart broken for everyone who was excited for WrestlaMania in Tampa. I’m so sorry to the fans @BillieKayWWE & I were so excited to meet. Our time will come!! This WrestleMania will go down in history. I’m grateful for the city & WWE for keeping everyone safe during this time ❤️ — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) March 16, 2020

NXT TakeOver and the WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will not take place as scheduled. *Sigh* I guess I’ll just have to chant “this is awesome” really loud from my couch, all by myself, to make up for the awkward silence.

