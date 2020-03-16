CMS Offers FREE “Grab & Go” Meals For Students During School Closure

Big shouts to CMS! They have just come out with a list of meal distribution during school closure. So this is how it works: “Grab & Go” meals will be served M-F beginning tomorrow (Tuesday March 17th 2020) between 10:30am-12:30pm). Lunch (& breakfast for the next day) will be served at the same time in the participating school’s parking lot. All meals are FREE for students 18 years old & under, & they must be present to receive meals. For more info: lunch@cms.k12.nc.us or call (980) 343-6041! Way to go CMS!!

