Salisbury VA Hospital Is Limiting Services

The VA Hospital in Salisbury, NC is postponing all non-essential procedures throughout the healthcare system for a minimum of 60 days, according to officials.

“In keeping with CDC and White House recommendations for social distancing and isolation during this time, we are minimizing the need for interpersonal contact,” Joseph Vaughn, Director, Salisbury VA Health Care System said. “We are postponing practices that can be avoided, and rescheduling appointments for those services.”