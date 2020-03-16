Free Lunch for QC Kids!

‼️FREE MEALS FOR KIDS ‼️

Attention! If you are trying to figure how to feed you kids while CMS schools are closed check out this nonprofit organization! It’s working with several local churches to give free meals to children under 18 years.

“Please find below, a growing list of locations across our city that will help distribute meals to children during the school closures.

Please partner with us in SHARING this post to ensure that no child goes hungry!”

-Freedom Within Walls

If you want to donate, go to https://www.freedomwithinwalls.org/get-involved

– Chirl Girl

