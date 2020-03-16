Karen Clark Got A Jump On Freezer Spring Cleaning While Social Distancing During Coronavirus

We’re all being told to social distance. Translation: STAY AWAY FROM PEOPLE.
Schools are closed. Folks are being encouraged to work from home. Our Karen Clark decided to use the time to finally get a jump on her spring cleaning by organizing her freezers. It’s an example of what you can do since you can’t be out in these coronavirus streets!
