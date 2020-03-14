These Memes About Adulting Will Make You Wish You Never Grew Up

They say millennials complain about everything, but we’ve finally come up with a term that perfectly explains our disdain for the everyday,difficult, mundane responsibilities that come with being a grown up in this society: Adulting. Us 20-30-somethings have been ranting so much about the minute, everyday struggles that come with being a grown up that the word has even been added to the dictionary.

UGH! adulting in 2020 BLOWS! I thought the election was scary enough, and now I gotta deal with CORONA VIRUS?? 😠 I miss being a kid, when the only thing I had to be scared of was everything in my immediate vicinity, and also sometimes things I made up in my head — ava (@awinkleton) March 13, 2020

According to Webster, “Adulting is the practice of behaving in a way characteristic of a responsible adult, especially the accomplishment of mundane but necessary tasks.” That literally includes everything from making doctor’s appointments to creating a monthly budget. If you’re already tired of this whole adulting thing, trust us — you are not alone.

In fact, most people between the ages of 21 and 38 are just and sick and tired of it as you. Even the 40 and over crew has their moments, especially with all that’s going in 2020.

If you ever find yourself feeling overwhelmed by the struggles of adulthood (like borrowing money from your parents and actually having to give it back), just know that you’re not alone. Check out these hilarious memes about adulting that’ll make you wish you never became one.

kiyonnathewriter Posted March 14, 2020

