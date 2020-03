Gotta send a Happy Birthday shout to the Queen City’s own….Steph Curry! I mean what can you say? He’s been in the NBA for eleven years now, & he’s got 3 x NBA Championships, 2 X NBA League MVP’s, a 6 X NBA All Star, I mean the brotha has been doin’ his thing! Enjoy your day Steph & continue reppin’ the Queen City the way you do!

Also On 105.3 RnB: