Happy Birthday Quincy Jones!

Gotta send a Happy Birthday shout to arguably the greatest producer of ALL TIME, the one & only Quincy Jones! When it comes to music, there are not many that can compare to the genius of this man. From his own albums, to his successful projects (“We Are The World”), to the pinnacle of his career with the three Michael Jackson albums (“Off The Wall”, “I’m Bad”, & “Thriller” which is the biggest selling album of all time), he’s done it. He has solidified his place on the ‘Mount Rushmore’ of producers, arrangers, & composers in the industry. Enjoy your day Mr. Jones, I’m going to listen to “The Dude!”

