At a press conference that went down a couple hours earlier today, Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all public schools K-12 to close effective immediately for the next 2 weeks. Monday schools will open as a ‘work day’ for administrators & teachers to get their personal items if need be, but ALL public schools K-12 are closed effective immediately for the next 2 weeks (at least until March 30th). We’ll keep you updated on all the latest right here on 105.3 RNB!

