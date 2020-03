In the midst of the Coronavirus not only are schools, churches and crowd gatherings over 250 halted, but so are 35 NBC shows. All of the Chicago shows have been postponed such as Chicago PD, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire.

How about other shows like Ellen, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon? Get a full listing of movies and shows that has been halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic click on NYPost.com

NBC to postpone production was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Britney B Yaweekendgirl Posted March 14, 2020

